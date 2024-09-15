Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 133,532 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 226.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 133,532 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

