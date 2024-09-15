Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,194.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,049 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,565.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,078,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,916 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,730,000 after buying an additional 2,923,203 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

