Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFA opened at $81.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

