Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $11.72 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 160,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.