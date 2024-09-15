Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $315,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 41.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in ANSYS by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $318.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

