Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $186.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

