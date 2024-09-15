Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 441,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136,628 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,547,000 after purchasing an additional 209,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $6,205,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFY opened at $23.20 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on INFY. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.27.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

