Orbler (ORBR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $53,784.41

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Orbler has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $59.99 million and approximately $53,784.41 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.00260171 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

