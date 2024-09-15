Orchid (OXT) Trading 8.2% Higher This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $71.43 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0729 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,242.61 or 1.00006534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013418 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000995 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

