Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Senior Officer Paolo De Luca Sells 13,835 Shares

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 13,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.54, for a total value of C$35,140.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,587.50.
Paolo De Luca also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 16th, Paolo De Luca sold 10,266 shares of Organigram stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.76, for a total transaction of C$28,334.16.
Organigram Stock Up 1.2 %
TSE OGI opened at C$2.52 on Friday. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$273.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Organigram from C$3.25 to C$3.60 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
