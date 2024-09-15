Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Senior Officer Paolo De Luca Sells 13,835 Shares

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 13,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.54, for a total value of C$35,140.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,587.50.

Paolo De Luca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Paolo De Luca sold 10,266 shares of Organigram stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.76, for a total transaction of C$28,334.16.

Organigram Stock Up 1.2 %

TSE OGI opened at C$2.52 on Friday. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$273.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Organigram ( TSE:OGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.20 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 153.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.1735254 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Organigram from C$3.25 to C$3.60 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

