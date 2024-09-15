Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Senior Officer Sells C$73,750.00 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew James Bradbury sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total value of C$73,750.00.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of OLA traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.74. 204,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,262. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -114.80 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.34. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$115.71 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.3050368 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on OLA shares. CIBC upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.31.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Stories

