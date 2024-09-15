OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research increased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OUT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Quarry LP increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94. OUTFRONT Media has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.27 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -45.11%.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.