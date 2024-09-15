OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Trading Down 5.5%

OverActive Media Corp. (OTC:OAMCF – Get Free Report) was down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

OverActive Media Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

About OverActive Media

(Get Free Report)

OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. It operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. The company delivers sports, media, and entertainment products for fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OverActive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OverActive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.