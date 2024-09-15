Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Trading 7.2% Higher

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 154,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 785,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OMI. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.