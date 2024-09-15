Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OXM

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of OXM opened at $85.15 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.83. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.