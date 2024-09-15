P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Down 32.8% in August

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 202.5 days.

P/F Bakkafrost Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKFKF remained flat at $55.88 during trading on Friday. P/F Bakkafrost has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.18.

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Fishmeal, Fish Oil and Fish Feed; Freshwater FO; Freshwater SCT; Farming FO; Farming SCT; Services; and Sales & Other.

