PAAL AI (PAAL) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $137.76 million and $2.52 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAAL AI has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.16959618 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $4,347,917.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

