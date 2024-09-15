PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $401.80

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 401.80 ($5.25) and traded as low as GBX 371.60 ($4.86). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 373.80 ($4.89), with a volume of 216,178 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAGE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 480 ($6.28) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 600 ($7.85) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,336.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 401.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 434.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 5.36 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. PageGroup’s payout ratio is presently 10,625.00%.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

