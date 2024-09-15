Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 38 ($0.50) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Pan African Resources Trading Up 3.7 %
Pan African Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 0.96 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Pan African Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.
Pan African Resources Company Profile
Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.
