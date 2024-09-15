Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 20,417 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,417 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.