Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 187.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,254,000 after purchasing an additional 422,978 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average is $81.80. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $83.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

