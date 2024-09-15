Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,769 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 173.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,357 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,781,000 after purchasing an additional 534,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $3,104,000. Finally, SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $167.73 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $186.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.11 and its 200-day moving average is $181.86.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.