Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,769 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 173.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,357 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,781,000 after purchasing an additional 534,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $3,104,000. Finally, SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $167.73 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $186.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.11 and its 200-day moving average is $181.86.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
