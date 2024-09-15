Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 23,280.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $310,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

