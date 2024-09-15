Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in General Electric by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 205,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,203,000 after acquiring an additional 40,573 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE opened at $178.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.57 and its 200 day moving average is $171.27. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $179.32.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.14.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

