Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $105.13 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 105,079,505 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

