PAX Gold Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.31 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $489.71 million and $3.31 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $2,578.46 or 0.04284275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.63 or 0.00260258 BTC.
PAX Gold Token Profile
PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 189,925 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.