PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.2%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.86 and last traded at $70.25. Approximately 1,854,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 14,067,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.92. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

