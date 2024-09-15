PayPal USD (PYUSD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $771.88 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. PayPal USD has a market cap of $771.88 million and approximately $19.26 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 772,083,883 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 772,083,882.505807. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99948717 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $14,845,252.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

