Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PBA. Citigroup upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of PBA opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 87.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $37,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

