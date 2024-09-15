Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Lifted to “Hold” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.77.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$56.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$38.79 and a one year high of C$56.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.4183168 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

