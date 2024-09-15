Pepe One Day Trading Volume Hits $288.86 Million (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Pepe has a total market capitalization of $3.18 billion and approximately $288.86 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pepe has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000083 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Pepe Profile

Pepe’s genesis date was April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000774 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 440 active market(s) with $293,036,601.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

