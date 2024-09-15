PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Hoge Financial Services LLC

Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.4% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in PepsiCo by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

Shares of PEP opened at $177.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.45. The stock has a market cap of $243.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

