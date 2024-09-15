Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STBF) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STBF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

STBF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. 8,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,037. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30. Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $25.54.

About Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF

The Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF (STBF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of short-term bonds, tilting towards investment-grade credit. The fund utilizes a value-oriented strategy, seeking total return from income and capital preservation.

