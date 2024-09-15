Persimmon (LON:PSN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,440.06

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,440.06 ($18.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,645.50 ($21.52). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 1,639.50 ($21.44), with a volume of 500,978 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, July 5th.
Persimmon Price Performance
Persimmon Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Andrew Duxbury acquired 3,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,430 ($18.70) per share, with a total value of £49,506.60 ($64,739.90). 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Persimmon
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Persimmon
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.