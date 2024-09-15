Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Position Raised by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,023 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period.

PBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

