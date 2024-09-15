Phillip Lepper Sells 7,721 Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) CRO Phillip Lepper sold 7,721 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $23,626.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 179,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Aterian Trading Down 3.4 %
ATER opened at $3.25 on Friday. Aterian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $27.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 64.24% and a negative net margin of 18.88%.
Aterian Company Profile
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.
