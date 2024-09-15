Phillip Lepper Sells 7,721 Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) CRO Phillip Lepper sold 7,721 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $23,626.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 179,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aterian Trading Down 3.4 %

ATER opened at $3.25 on Friday. Aterian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $27.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 64.24% and a negative net margin of 18.88%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aterian stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aterian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ATER Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.24% of Aterian at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

