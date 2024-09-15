Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,856,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 141,408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $262,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.16.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

