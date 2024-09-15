PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
PHX Energy Services Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$426.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$7.00 and a 12-month high of C$10.70.
PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$154.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.00 million. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 42.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services will post 1.2398427 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
