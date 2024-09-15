Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,855,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,574,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.16 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

