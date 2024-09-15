Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $379.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.09. The stock has a market cap of $377.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

