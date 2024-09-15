Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,010 shares during the period. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $128,982,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,135,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,658,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,146,000 after buying an additional 705,436 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 126.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,249,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,925,000 after buying an additional 698,338 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,939,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,959,000 after buying an additional 606,878 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $43.43 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

