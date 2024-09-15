Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,139 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,317,000 after acquiring an additional 272,696 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 188,980 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 88,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 103.0% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

AMLP opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

