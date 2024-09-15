Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.15.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.1 %

AEP stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day moving average is $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

