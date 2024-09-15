Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

