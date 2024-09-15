Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,743,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,151.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $188.19 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.48 and a fifty-two week high of $204.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.94. The stock has a market cap of $820.49 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.