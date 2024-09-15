Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

