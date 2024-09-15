Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Pioneer Bankshares Stock Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:PNBI opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. Pioneer Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.
Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile
