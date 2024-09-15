Plato Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 926.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $116.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

View Our Latest Report on Prudential Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.