Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $2.69 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 56.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,916.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,648 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $91.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.83 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.31.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

