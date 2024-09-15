Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $4.47 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,547 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $348,206,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,005,264,000 after buying an additional 1,012,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $296.53 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $213.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

